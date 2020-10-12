Meeting of Sooronbai Jeenbekov with Roza Otunbayeva: What they talked about

Ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Roza Otunbayeva confirmed to 24.kg news agency her meeting with the head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

According to Roza Otunbayeva, she told the current leader that he has no right to leave his post now.

«I told him that he cannot leave now. Not only for moral reasons, but primarily because Sooronbai Jeenbekov swore an oath to his people, swore an oath to serve the republic, the state, and the Kyrgyz people. Now, on the contrary, he should be an iron reliable shield for all of us, for the country,» she said.

According to the ex-president, in such a difficult situation for the state the role of the president is more important than ever.

«The President is obliged to fulfill his promise to return the republic to the legal framework. The situation is changing so that now Sooronbai Jeenbekov is obliged not only to return us to the legal framework, but first of all to return the state to the constitutional path,» Roza Otunbayeva stressed.

She refused to answer other questions, noting that not only professional lawyers and jurists, but also representatives of all strata of society, including the cultural and scientific intelligentsia, all wholesome forces should have their say.

Riots in Kyrgyzstan began on the night of October 6 after thousands of people rallied to protest the results of the parliamentary elections. The Central Election Commission was forced to declare them invalid.

On October 10, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved Sadyr Japarov’s candidacy for the post of head of the Cabinet at an extraordinary meeting. Lawyers questioned the legality of the decision of a part of the deputies — a number of parliamentary procedures were violated.

24.kg news agency continues to collect views of the country’s leading lawyers in order Kyrgyzstanis can understand how we can get out of the legal deadlock and prevent continuation of political escalation. Earlier, political scientist Sheradil Baktygul, ex-deputy of parliament Iskhak Masaliev, parliament deputies Natalya Nikitenko and Aida Kasymalieva, director of the Institute of Constitutional Policy Nurlan Sadykov, Director of the Center for Political and Legal Studies Tamerlan Ibraimov shared their views.

One thing is clear: Sooronbai Jeenbekov is obliged to take the situation in hands and, with the participation of progressive forces — professionals and civil society — to discuss ways out of the stalemate.