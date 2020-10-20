19:16
Upcoming repeat parliamentary elections - honesty test for Sadyr Japarov

Former President of Kyrgyzstan Roza Otunbayeva believes that the upcoming parliamentary elections are a test of honesty for Sadyr Japarov, who has concentrated absolute power in his hands. This was announced today during the national dialogue of political parties and civil society.

«He is facing a difficult task — to boost the economy. Therefore, he needs to hire young, competent professionals. If he works, he will really rehabilitate himself. If he reveals the shady schemes of the Matraimovs, people will believe him. But it is also necessary to hold fair elections,» Roza Otunbayeva said.

Other participants of the dialogue believe that the guarantee of fair elections is lowering of the electoral threshold to one percent, and the deposit — to a million and the abolition of Form No. 2.

Earlier, the Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan Nurzhan Shaildabekova told reporters that the repeat parliamentary elections could be scheduled for December 20, 2020.
