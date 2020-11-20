New version of Constitution: Roza Otunbayeva appeals to Sadyr Japarov

Ex-president of the transition period of Kyrgyzstan Roza Otunbayeva said today at an emergency meeting of the Civil Control Committee that the rule of law in Kyrgyzstan should be recognized by the international community.

According to her, despite the fact that Kyrgyzstan is a member of the UN, we are in complete isolation.

«The government of Sadyr Japarov should remember that the country’s budget by 20 percent consists of grants from international donors and now we can be left without this assistance. At least 30 percent of this amount is spent on transport and roads, 25 percent — on power industry, 20 percent — on infrastructure development and only 15 percent — on education and healthcare. In this cold, coronavirus time, we risk to lose all the funds,» said Roza Otunbayeva.

She added that it was necessary to stop. «We are so young and daring. We are ready to change the Constitution, but stop, think before making a show. The UN is ready to provide Kyrgyzstan with $ 25 million, but only after the separation of the branches of power and return of the rule of law,» Roza Otunbayeva said.

«We do not have amnesia, and everyone remembers well what happened earlier, when laws were written in the name of one person. We need to rely on competent, strong and smart people. I am glad that a new generation of experts has appeared, who are ready to change the future of Kyrgyzstan. Mr. Japarov, present the picture of the future that you see at the end of your presidency,» Otunbayeva added.

Energy should be directed towards creation, and not fighting the Constitution. Roza Otunbayeva

Eighty deputies of the Parliament initiated a law on holding a referendum to amend the Constitution. It has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

The redrawing of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.