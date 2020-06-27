01:18
USD 75.44
EUR 84.79
RUB 1.09
English

Russian Embassy tells how Kyrgyzstanis can leave for Russia

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan who have the right to enter Russia can apply for inclusion in the list of passengers for flights to the Russian Federation. The Embassy of Russia in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

This category of citizens includes Kyrgyzstanis who have Russian relatives (spouses, children, parents) who need treatment in the Russian Federation, people with a residence permit and citizens who leave to care for their close relatives.

«They can enter their data in a form and send to the e-mail of the Consular Department of the Embassy in Bishkek: ruscons@saimanet.kg or by phone: 0312612615, 0312612617 or to the Consulate General in Osh: rusconsosh@mid.ru or by phone 0322288221,» the diplomatic mission noted.

Russian citizens interested in departure have to register on the public services portal.
link: https://24.kg/english/157586/
views: 359
Print
Related
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Russia talk over the phone
Russia grateful to head of Kyrgyzstan for decision not to participate in parade
Kyrgyz students ask to evacuate them from Siberia
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russia
Russian citizens staying in Kyrgyzstan can vote on amendments to Constitution
List of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities made public
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Vladimir Putin on Russia Day
Nikolay Udovichenko about status of Russian language, assistance to Kyrgyzstan
Russia allocates 370 quotas to Kyrgyzstan for study at educational institutions
Russia resumes flights with CIS countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Work of public transport and taxis to be suspended in Bishkek on weekends Work of public transport and taxis to be suspended in Bishkek on weekends
Coronavirus confirmed in 250 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 4,402 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 250 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 4,402 in total
228 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 3,954 in total 228 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 3,954 in total
Kyrgyzstan switches to electronic invoices from June 1 Kyrgyzstan switches to electronic invoices from June 1
27 June, Saturday
18:04
White House building in Bishkek closed for disinfection White House building in Bishkek closed for disinfection
14:30
Coronavirus confirmed in head of Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan
14:14
326 more Kyrgyzstanis return to Osh city from Russia
14:06
Extraordinary meeting of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan planned for June 30
13:57
Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan to webcast its meetings live