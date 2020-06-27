Russian Embassy tells how Kyrgyzstanis can leave for Russia

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan who have the right to enter Russia can apply for inclusion in the list of passengers for flights to the Russian Federation. The Embassy of Russia in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

This category of citizens includes Kyrgyzstanis who have Russian relatives (spouses, children, parents) who need treatment in the Russian Federation, people with a residence permit and citizens who leave to care for their close relatives.

«They can enter their data in a form and send to the e-mail of the Consular Department of the Embassy in Bishkek: ruscons@saimanet.kg or by phone: 0312612615, 0312612617 or to the Consulate General in Osh: rusconsosh@mid.ru or by phone 0322288221,» the diplomatic mission noted.

Russian citizens interested in departure have to register on the public services portal.