An earthquake of magnitude 3 was registered today at 10.05 in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Kyrgyz Republic reported with reference to the Institute of Seismology of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The tremors were felt by residents of Arslanbob, Uch-Bulak and Dzhai-Terek villages of Bazar-Korgon district.

No victims and destructions were reported.