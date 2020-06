«It will take us a long time to carefully conduct all negotiations on the restructuring of the state debt,» Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Baktygul Jeenbaeva, said at a briefing today.

According to her, there are agreements with the Paris Club of creditors on the postponement of this year’s payments to 2022-2024. Negotiations are underway not just on the postponement.

«We need a deep restructuring. The Ministry of Finance has already begun this work. As soon as there are results, we will tell about it,» Baktygul Jeenbaeva said.