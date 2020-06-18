10:54
USD 74.73
EUR 84.14
RUB 1.08
English

State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 706.6 per citizen

As a result of April 2020, state debt of Kyrgyzstan reached $706.6 per each citizen. The debt burden decreased by $ 1 over a month.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of April 30, 2020, the state debt (external plus internal) of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 4,592.84 billion (362,574.81 billion soms), including $ 3,952.05 billion (311,988.82 billion soms) — external, and $ 640.79 million (50,585.99 billion soms) — internal.

Over the month, the country’s state debt reduced by $ 6.63 million. External debt decreased by $ 4.27 million, and internal — by $ 2.36 million.

According to the results of April 2020, the state debt reached 62.17 percent of GDP.

The republic owes most of all to the Export-Import Bank of China — $ 1,774.78 billion (44.9 percent of the external debt of the Kyrgyz Republic). Over the month, the figure grew by $ 540,000.
link: https://24.kg/english/156469/
views: 108
Print
Related
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 707.6 per citizen
Exim Bank of China to reschedule debt of Kyrgyzstan
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 709 per each citizen
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 710 per citizen
Kyrgyzstan has lowest level of state debt per capita among EAEU countries
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 705.7 per each citizen
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 692.8 per each citizen
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 697 per each citizen
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 692.8 per citizen
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 698.3 per citizen
Popular
Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible
Coronavirus confirmed in 100 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,472 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 100 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,472 in total
Coronavirus confirmed in 87 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,372 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 87 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,372 in total
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Bishkek is turning into center of coronavirus infection Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Bishkek is turning into center of coronavirus infection
18 June, Thursday
10:33
Ex-director of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu placed in SCNS pretrial detention center Ex-director of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu placed in SCNS pretri...
10:26
President of Kyrgyzstan signs decrees appointing members of Government
10:17
Overhaul of roadbed on several streets continues in Bishkek
10:08
New First Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan appointed
09:58
President signs decree appointing Kubatbek Boronov as Prime Minister