State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 706.6 per citizen

As a result of April 2020, state debt of Kyrgyzstan reached $706.6 per each citizen. The debt burden decreased by $ 1 over a month.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of April 30, 2020, the state debt (external plus internal) of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 4,592.84 billion (362,574.81 billion soms), including $ 3,952.05 billion (311,988.82 billion soms) — external, and $ 640.79 million (50,585.99 billion soms) — internal.

Over the month, the country’s state debt reduced by $ 6.63 million. External debt decreased by $ 4.27 million, and internal — by $ 2.36 million.

According to the results of April 2020, the state debt reached 62.17 percent of GDP.

The republic owes most of all to the Export-Import Bank of China — $ 1,774.78 billion (44.9 percent of the external debt of the Kyrgyz Republic). Over the month, the figure grew by $ 540,000.