Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 9 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 145,972 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 9,074,624 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,311,997), Brazil (1,106,470), Russia (591,465), India (425,282), the UK (306,761), Peru (257,447) and Chile (246,963).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 4,500,000. The figure grew by 91,868 people for a day.

At least 471,640 people died from the virus (growth by 9,969 people since Monday morning), including 120,393 people — in the USA, 51,271— in Brazil, 42,731— in the UK, 34,657— in Italy, and 29,666— in France.

At least 3,519 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 17,732 cases — in Kazakhstan, 6,461 — in Uzbekistan, 5,513 — in Tajikistan.