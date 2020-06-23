14:11
USD 74.99
EUR 84.17
RUB 1.08
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 9 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 145,972 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 9,074,624 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,311,997), Brazil (1,106,470), Russia (591,465), India (425,282), the UK (306,761), Peru (257,447) and Chile (246,963).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 4,500,000. The figure grew by 91,868 people for a day.

At least 471,640 people died from the virus (growth by 9,969 people since Monday morning), including 120,393 people — in the USA, 51,271— in Brazil, 42,731— in the UK, 34,657— in Italy, and 29,666— in France.

At least 3,519 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 17,732 cases — in Kazakhstan, 6,461 — in Uzbekistan, 5,513 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/157102/
views: 70
Print
Related
Jalal-Abad City Hall quarantined: Three more employees have coronavirus
Coronavirus confirmed in 22 medical workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan
163 new cases of coronavirus registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 3,519 in total
Another person dies from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
33 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Employee of Ombudsman’s Office of Kyrgyzstan infected with coronavirus
Three residents of Dzhany-Dzher village test positive for COVID-19
No new coronavirus cases registered in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Azattyk employee contracts COVID-19, office switches to remote work
22 employees of Emergencies Ministry get infected with coronavirus
Popular
Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek
192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total 192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total
President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting
New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center
23 June, Tuesday
14:07
Jeenbekov tells about contribution of public servants to development of country Jeenbekov tells about contribution of public servants t...
13:57
Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn resigns
13:52
Three men arrested in Kadamdzhai on suspicion of kidnapping
13:45
Jalal-Abad City Hall quarantined: Three more employees have coronavirus
13:39
Irkeshtam checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Chinese border temporarily closed