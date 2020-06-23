11:09
USD 74.99
EUR 84.17
RUB 1.08
English

Markets and bazaars in Bishkek: Disinfection schedule

A total disinfection of trade outlets, walkways and counters takes place every week in the city markets and bazaars. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reports.

The City Hall provided a schedule of disinfection.

Monday:

  • Dordoi (Dordoi (auto parts), Muras-sport, Junhai-Dordoi, Fort (Oberon), Alkan bazary, Ak-Suu, Kerben, Eurasia, Altyn-Too, municipal market, Deluxe, Dordoi-Sport);
  • Alamedin market;
  • Aldayar;
  • Stroymarket;
  • Tash-Rabat 1, 2;
  • Technomarket;
  • Etalon;
  • Orto-Sai market;
  • Sary Ozon;
  • Osh Bazary;
  • Dordoi Dyikan;
  • Booruker;
  • Elite Stroy;
  • Zhumushchu;
  • Batken Comfort;
  • Usta.

Tuesday:

  • Ak-Emir;
  • Uigo Zharashyk;
  • Yiman;
  • Mega-Comfort;
  • Aalam;
  • Cholpon;
  • Shar-Cheber TEB;
  • Kok-Sai;
  • Arpa;
  • Aidin.

Wednesday:

  • Kurama-san (Chynar);
  • Madina;
  • Taalai and K.;
  • Thursday:
  • Babakan;
  • Ediz (Ular).

Friday:

  • Aziz.

Disinfection of Kudaibergen auto parts market is carried out three times a week: on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 6.00 to 10.00.
link: https://24.kg/english/157039/
views: 119
Print
Related
All large markets in Bishkek to be disinfected on Mondays
All markets closed for disinfection in Osh city
Kara-Balta markets to be closed twice a week
Markets to be closed for disinfection in Osh city
Alamedin market closed for disinfection in Bishkek
High risk of coronavirus infection observed in markets of Kyrgyzstan
Clothes markets in Bishkek to resume work on May 25
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to change rules of trade in markets
Kyrgyzstan to oblige markets sellers to insure property
Market owners not pay due attention to fire safety
Popular
Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek
192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total 192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total
President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting
New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center
23 June, Tuesday
11:05
Kyrgyzstan ratifies amendments to agreement on Russian airbase Kyrgyzstan ratifies amendments to agreement on Russian...
10:55
First Vice Mayor temporary performs duties of Mayor of Bishkek
10:07
Markets and bazaars in Bishkek: Disinfection schedule
09:40
Police rescue man drowning in lake in Bishkek
09:33
Azattyk employee contracts COVID-19, office switches to remote work
22 June, Monday
19:01
22 employees of Emergencies Ministry get infected with coronavirus
17:11
Residents of Chui region hold rally in Bishkek
16:59
Three more employees of Jalal-Abad City Hall contract coronavirus
16:47
All large markets in Bishkek to be disinfected on Mondays