Markets and bazaars in Bishkek: Disinfection schedule

A total disinfection of trade outlets, walkways and counters takes place every week in the city markets and bazaars. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reports.

The City Hall provided a schedule of disinfection.

Monday:

Dordoi (Dordoi (auto parts), Muras-sport, Junhai-Dordoi, Fort (Oberon), Alkan bazary, Ak-Suu, Kerben, Eurasia, Altyn-Too, municipal market, Deluxe, Dordoi-Sport);

Alamedin market;

Aldayar;

Stroymarket;

Tash-Rabat 1, 2;

Technomarket;

Etalon;

Orto-Sai market;

Sary Ozon;

Osh Bazary;

Dordoi Dyikan;

Booruker;

Elite Stroy;

Zhumushchu;

Batken Comfort;

Usta.

Tuesday:

Ak-Emir;

Uigo Zharashyk;

Yiman;

Mega-Comfort;

Aalam;

Cholpon;

Shar-Cheber TEB;

Kok-Sai;

Arpa;

Aidin.

Wednesday:

Kurama-san (Chynar);

Madina;

Taalai and K.;

Thursday:

Babakan;

Ediz (Ular).

Friday:

Aziz.

Disinfection of Kudaibergen auto parts market is carried out three times a week: on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 6.00 to 10.00.