Markets and bazaars in Bishkek: Disinfection schedule

A total disinfection of trade outlets, walkways and counters takes place every week in the city markets and bazaars. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reports.
The City Hall provided a schedule of disinfection.
Monday:
- Dordoi (Dordoi (auto parts), Muras-sport, Junhai-Dordoi, Fort (Oberon), Alkan bazary, Ak-Suu, Kerben, Eurasia, Altyn-Too, municipal market, Deluxe, Dordoi-Sport);
- Alamedin market;
- Aldayar;
- Stroymarket;
- Tash-Rabat 1, 2;
- Technomarket;
- Etalon;
- Orto-Sai market;
- Sary Ozon;
- Osh Bazary;
- Dordoi Dyikan;
- Booruker;
- Elite Stroy;
- Zhumushchu;
- Batken Comfort;
- Usta.
Tuesday:
- Ak-Emir;
- Uigo Zharashyk;
- Yiman;
- Mega-Comfort;
- Aalam;
- Cholpon;
- Shar-Cheber TEB;
- Kok-Sai;
- Arpa;
- Aidin.
Wednesday:
- Kurama-san (Chynar);
- Madina;
- Taalai and K.;
- Thursday:
- Babakan;
- Ediz (Ular).
Friday:
- Aziz.
Disinfection of Kudaibergen auto parts market is carried out three times a week: on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 6.00 to 10.00.