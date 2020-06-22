All large markets in Bishkek to be disinfected on Mondays

Administrations of Orto-Sai and Osh markets announced Mondays a sanitary day. The Bishkek City Hall posted on Twitter.

«Scheduled cleaning and disinfection is carried out every day in the evening. The administration of Besh-Sary market installed a disinfection tunnel,» the City Hall noted.

Head of the Leninsky district, Toktosun Sultanov, told 24.kg news agency that all markets, including minimarkets in the district, will be closed on Mondays.

«Some markets will be disinfected on Fridays,» he said.

Osh market, Batken, Dordoi-Dyikan, Usta markets are located in the Leninsky district of the capital.

Head of the Sverdlovsky district, Murat Osmonov, also told 24.kg news agency that Alamedin market will be closed today for disinfection.

According to him, it is impossible to disinfect Dordoi market for a day. «It is located on 30 hectares, and one day will not be enough. Therefore, together with the administration and the Sanitary Inspection Center, it was decided to carry out one disinfection cycle within 10 days. There are about 50 long rows all over the market; employees disinfect five rows a day. Disinfection is carried out from 16.00 until late in the evening. We agreed that they will carry out not one cycle, but several, until further notice. The administration bought equipment and are engaged in disinfection. Over the past few days, 25 rows have already been disinfected,» the head of the district added.

Recall, Bishkek takes the 1st place in the number of detected cases of coronavirus infection — 1,148. At least 3,356 cases were registered in the republic.