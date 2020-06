All markets are closed for disinfection in Osh city today. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Disinfection of the central market, Kelechek, Teshik-Tash markets, as well as mini markets in all microdistricts of the city is carried out.

The City Hall added that raids are conducted daily in the markets on compliance with sanitary-epidemiological norms and rules. Citizens are urged to observe the mask and social distancing requirements.