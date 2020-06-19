Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 8.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 133,604 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 8,464,739 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,189,056), Brazil (978,142), Russia (560,321), India (366,946), the UK (301,935), Spain (245,268) and Peru (240,908).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 4,100,000. The figure grew by 76,807 people for a day.

At least 453,290 people died from the virus (growth by 4,786 people since Thursday morning), including 118,421 people — in the USA, 47,748 — in Brazil, 42,373— in the UK, 34,514 — in Italy, and 29,606— in France.

At least 2,789 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 15,877 cases — in Kazakhstan, 5,767 — in Uzbekistan, 5,279 — in Tajikistan.