14:18
USD 74.87
EUR 84.21
RUB 1.08
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 8.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 133,604 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 8,464,739 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,189,056), Brazil (978,142), Russia (560,321), India (366,946), the UK (301,935), Spain (245,268) and Peru (240,908).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 4,100,000. The figure grew by 76,807 people for a day.

At least 453,290 people died from the virus (growth by 4,786 people since Thursday morning), including 118,421 people — in the USA, 47,748 — in Brazil, 42,373— in the UK, 34,514 — in Italy, and 29,606— in France.

At least 2,789 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 15,877 cases — in Kazakhstan, 5,767 — in Uzbekistan, 5,279 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/156701/
views: 33
Print
Related
Infected with COVID-19 head of press service of Parliament contacts two deputies
24 more medical workers test positive for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Another person dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
132 people contract coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 2,789 in total
28 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in head of press service of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Nursultan Nazarbayev tests positive for coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 8.3 million people globally
Nurbolot Usenbaev: Exceptional measures needed to prevent spread of COVID-19
14 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible
Coronavirus confirmed in 100 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,472 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 100 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,472 in total
Founder of Ala-TV company Arthur Khaldarov detained in Bishkek Founder of Ala-TV company Arthur Khaldarov detained in Bishkek
Coronavirus confirmed in 87 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,372 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 87 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,372 in total
19 June, Friday
14:07
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 8.4 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 8.4 million...
13:13
Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov outlines 11 top government priorities
12:27
More than 7,000 Kyrgyzstanis ask to return them from Russia
12:00
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russia
11:39
Infected with COVID-19 head of press service of Parliament contacts two deputies