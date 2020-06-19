Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov outlines 11 top government priorities

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov outlined 11 main priorities of the Government of Kyrgyzstan at a meeting with the heads of state bodies. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

He noted that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy forces to make adjustments to the economy of Kyrgyzstan. Therefore, the Government is reviewing its economic programs and plans.

The head of the Cabinet outlined the following priorities in the work of the Government:

Ensure economic recovery and prevent drop of GDP below the predicted level of 5.3 percent;

Fully fulfill reduced budget plans and find additional funds;

Keep the budget deficit at forecasted levels of 4.7 percent of GDP;

Based on the results of six months, review the action plan for 2020 and ensure their implementation;

Provide entrepreneurs with preferential loans, provide state financial support of at least 14 billion soms to business entities affected by the pandemic as part of the implementation of the anti-crisis plan;

Develop and approve the third package of comprehensive measures for restoring the economy and its further development in the post-crisis period;

Further develop the system of fiscalization of the economy;

Complete measures for further improvement of the activities of the Customs system;

Step up the fight against the shadow economy (introduction of a clear system of accounting of goods will significantly reduce the tax burden);

Step up digitalization activities;

Ensure timely adoption by the Parliament of the bills necessary for replenishment of the state budget.

At the same time, a third package of anti-crisis measures is being developed to strengthen export potential, support domestic entrepreneurs, enhance import substitution policies, increase production of organic products, create favorable conditions for doing business and improve the state property management system.

Development of the fiscalization system involves introduction from July 1, 2020 of electronic invoices, virtual cash registers, an automated system for recording the supply of petroleum products at all gas filling stations and mandatory marking of alcohol and tobacco products with digital identification means.

Improvement of tax administration involves reduction of the types of tax regimes and the tax burden for further introduction of the unified tax system.

It is also planned to intensify negotiations with foreign partners to restructure the terms of payment of external debt and continue to implement a range of measures for the development of regions.

The Government hopes to complete the second stage of Safe City project, expand the functionality of public services in electronic format, provide Internet access throughout the country and continue to develop information databases with further integration into Tunduk system this year.