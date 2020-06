Four judges of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan were elected at a meeting of the Parliament yesterday.

As Speaker of the Parliament Dastan Dzhumabekov noted, the candidates were proposed by the president and were considered at a meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament.

The deputies voted for Nurmanbet Eshaliev, Kumyshbek Joomartov, Nurlanbek Atanazarov and Inara Gilyazetdinova. They took the oath.