Russian citizens staying in Kyrgyzstan can vote on amendments to Constitution

Citizens of Russia who are staying in Kyrgyzstan will be able to vote on July 1 on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation. The Embassy of Russia in the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

Four polling stations will work on this day in Kyrgyzstan:

No. 8159 — Bishkek city, Manas Avenue, 55;

No. 8162 — Osh city, Kambaraly Bobulov Street, 77;

No. 8160 — Kant town, military unit No. 20022;

No. 8161 — Karakol city, military unit No. 87366.

Voting will take place from 08.00 to 20.00. Citizens must have a document proving the identity of a citizen of Russia with them.

«We draw attention to the mandatory observance of sanitary and epidemiological standards when visiting a polling station. Detailed information on the proposed amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation can be found on the website: constitution2020.rf,» the diplomatic mission said.