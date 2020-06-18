13:56
USD 74.73
EUR 84.14
RUB 1.08
English

Russian citizens staying in Kyrgyzstan can vote on amendments to Constitution

Citizens of Russia who are staying in Kyrgyzstan will be able to vote on July 1 on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation. The Embassy of Russia in the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

Four polling stations will work on this day in Kyrgyzstan:

  • No. 8159 — Bishkek city, Manas Avenue, 55;
  • No. 8162 — Osh city, Kambaraly Bobulov Street, 77;
  • No. 8160 — Kant town, military unit No. 20022;
  • No. 8161 — Karakol city, military unit No. 87366.

Voting will take place from 08.00 to 20.00. Citizens must have a document proving the identity of a citizen of Russia with them.

«We draw attention to the mandatory observance of sanitary and epidemiological standards when visiting a polling station. Detailed information on the proposed amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation can be found on the website: constitution2020.rf,» the diplomatic mission said.
link: https://24.kg/english/156534/
views: 66
Print
Related
List of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities made public
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Vladimir Putin on Russia Day
Nikolay Udovichenko about status of Russian language, assistance to Kyrgyzstan
Russia allocates 370 quotas to Kyrgyzstan for study at educational institutions
Russia resumes flights with CIS countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek to host concert on occasion of Russia Day
Russia opens borders for traveling abroad to work, study and get treatment
Over $ 300,000 transferred from Russia to Kyrgyzstan under fictitious contracts
Bishkek - Yakutsk flight scheduled for June 8
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia denies involvement in sale of airline tickets
Popular
Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible
Coronavirus confirmed in 100 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,472 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 100 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,472 in total
Coronavirus confirmed in 87 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,372 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 87 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,372 in total
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Bishkek is turning into center of coronavirus infection Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Bishkek is turning into center of coronavirus infection
18 June, Thursday
13:45
PM of Kazakhstan congratulates Kubatbek Boronov on his appointment to post PM of Kazakhstan congratulates Kubatbek Boronov on his...
13:31
Kyrgyzstanis to be able to recover alimony from citizens living in USA
13:21
Russian citizens staying in Kyrgyzstan can vote on amendments to Constitution
12:37
14 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:26
Another person dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan