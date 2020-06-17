ADB provides assistance to Kyrgyzstan to strengthen health sector

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $20 million in assistance to help the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic strengthen its health sector to deal with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. ADB Office in the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

«As one of the most open and integrated economies in Central Asia, the Kyrgyz Republic is at high risk of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,» said ADB Vice-President Shixin Chen. «We are fully committed to supporting the Kyrgyz Republic. In tandem with the recently approved $50 million budget support, ADB’s finance will strengthen the country’s response and improve its resilience to deal with COVID-19 and future pandemics.»

ADB’s finance consists of a $10 million emergency loan and a $10 million grant.

The project will improve facilities at hospitals designated as COVID-19 treatment centers in the country. These hospitals will benefit from an additional 80 ICU beds, ambulances, and other medical supplies. Health workers at these hospitals will benefit from personal protective equipment (PPE), specialist training, and additional hardship allowances.

ADB is also undertaking a joint study with the United Nations Development Programme on the impact of COVID-19 on poor and vulnerable communities in the Kyrgyz Republic.