Alamedin market closed for disinfection in Bishkek

Alamedin market was closed for disinfection in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The decision was signed by the Vice Mayor of the capital, the head of the City Emergency Anti-Epidemic and Anti-Epizootic Commission, Tatyana Kuznetsova.

«All retail outlets and other business entities, regardless of ownership, are temporarily closed on the market in a square bounded by Kurmanzhan Datka, Budyonny, Dzhalil and Zhibek Zholu Avenue,» the City Hall said.

It noted that disinfection will be carried out during the day.

Recall, Orto-Sai market in Bishkek was closed for disinfection from June 10 to June 13.