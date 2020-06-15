Business Ombudsman discusses complaints of entrepreneurs with Deputy PM

Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Robin Ord-Smith met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev. Press service of the Business Ombudsman said.

During the meeting, they raised issues of supporting the business environment in the republic. The start and intermediate results of the activities of the Institute of Business Ombudsman, nature and trends of incoming complaints and appeals from entrepreneurs, and the progress of consideration of complaints received were discussed.

«The measures taken to support entrepreneurship by the government in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and restoration of business activity upon exiting the emergency mode were separately discussed. The Business Ombudsman made suggestions and recommendations on supporting investors, improving the investment climate and simplifying the business environment. The parties discussed further measures to step up cooperation in protecting the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of entrepreneurs and business representatives,» the press service said.