Moral damage compensated to affected party within Azimzhan Askarov’s case

Affected party within the criminal case against the human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov, sentenced to life in prison, received 175,000 soms as compensation for moral damage. A lawyer Valerian Vakhitov told 24.kg news agency.

However, arrest was not removed from the house, the only property, of the family of Azimzhan Askarov. The lawyer sent a complaint to the UN Human Rights Committee, explaining that the court acted illegally. Housing may not be subject to arrest. It also cannot be confiscated, since it is not pledged, is not a crime subject and has not been used to commit any illegal act.

«Following a suit of the human rights organization Bir Duino Kyrgyzstan, the arrest from the house of Azimzhan Askarov was removed by a decision of the Bazar-Korgon District Court of Jalal-Abad region dated September 5, 2017. But in 2019, the bailiff of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek repeatedly arrested the house. The Supreme Court upheld this decision, thereby violating the decision of the Constitutional Chamber dated December 23, 2013. This is judicial arbitrariness,» Valerian Vakhitov said.

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan did not send the case of the sentenced to life in prison Azimzhan Askarov for review due to newly discovered evidence. Thus, the appeal of Askarov’s lawyers was denied on May 13.

On December 2, 2019, the Supreme Court decriminalized a number of counts and commuted the punishment of the human rights defender under certain articles. However, the main article of the charge «Complicity in Murder» of the Criminal Code, under which Azimzhan Askarov received the life sentence, remained.

Azimzhan Askarov is accused of inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a policeman during the June events in the south of the republic in 2010.

On June 12, the Administrative Court of Bishkek dismissed the lawsuit of the human rights activist against the Government of Kyrgyzstan.