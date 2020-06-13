Court refuses to consider claim of Azimzhan Askarov against Government

Administrative court refused to consider a claim of the sentenced to life in prison human rights activist, Azimzhan Askarov, against the Government of Kyrgyzstan. His lawyer Valerian Vakhitov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, this is an unprecedented violation of the norms of the Civil Procedure Code. «Initially, our application was accepted, the first meeting was held on June 1, but on June 12, judge Cholpon Dosmambetova refused to consider our claim. Although we presented all the documents, arguments why the Government is obliged to present a mechanism for implementation of recommendations of the UN Human Rights Committee and to pay compensation to Askarov as a victim of torture and judicial arbitrariness. We reminded that the Committee called on Kyrgyzstan authorities to release the human rights activist and, if necessary, re-investigate the case and compensate the damage inflicted on Azimzhan Askarov. But none of these requirements has been met,» Valerian Vakhitov said.

He added that lawyers will appeal the decision.

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan did not send the case of the sentenced to life in prison Azimzhan Askarov for review due to newly discovered evidence. Thus, the appeal of Askarov’s lawyers was denied.

On December 2, 2019, the Supreme Court decriminalized a number of counts and commuted the punishment of the human rights defender under certain articles. However, the main article of the charge «Complicity in Murder» of the Criminal Code, under which Azimzhan Askarov received the life sentence, remained.

Azimzhan Askarov is accused of inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a policeman during the June events in the south of the republic in 2010.