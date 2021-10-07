14:38
USD 84.80
EUR 97.96
RUB 1.17
English

Bazar-Korgon authorities refuse to register land bought by Azimzhan Askarov

Head of the human rights movement Bir Duino Kyrgyzstan, Tolekan Ismailova, posted on her Facebook page that the authorities of Bazar-Korgon refused to register the land bought by Azimzhan Askarov back in 2010.

According to the human rights activist, the office of «Vozdukh» (Air) organization, which was headed by Azimzhan Askarov, was burned down in June 2010. But the land plot, on which it was built, was bought by Askarov. After his death, the land was to be transferred to Khadicha Askarova. However, the municipal administration of Bazar-Korgon does not want to draw up documents.

Lawyers believe that this is illegal and similar to raider seizure. They are preparing a statement to the prosecutor’s office.

The UN Human Rights Committee ruled that the human rights defender Azimzhan Askarov was subjected to torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment. The Committee obliged the state party to take the necessary measures for his immediate release, cancellation of his criminal record, including full compensation for damage. The human rights activist filed a lawsuit in court, where he asked to indicate the measures taken on this decision.

In June, the Administrative Court terminated the proceedings on Azimzhan Askarov’s claim, justifying it by the fact that the dispute in this case did not arise from administrative-legal (public-law) relations between the government and the plaintiff.

Azimzhan Askarov died in hospital of the prison colony No. 47 on July 25, 2020. According to the conclusion of the medical examination, the death was caused by acute respiratory failure.
link: https://24.kg/english/209644/
views: 84
Print
Related
State Penitentiary Service starts investigating case on Azimzhan Askarov’s death
Investigation into death of Azimzhan Askarov to be resumed
Investigation into death of Azimzhan Askarov to be continued
Azimzhan Askarov’s death: No elements of crime, Penitentiary Service claims
Lawyers seek to reopen investigation into Azimzhan Askarov's death
Human rights activists demand investigation into Azimzhan Askarov's death
Human rights activists demand to drop all charges against Azimzhan Askarov
Investigation into death of human rights defender Azimzhan Askarov dropped
Azimzhan Askarov's widow appeals to authorities of Kyrgyzstan
Human rights defenders: Azimzhan Askarov must be acquitted posthumously
Popular
Information about negotiations of Kyrgyz officials with Centerra Gold classified Information about negotiations of Kyrgyz officials with Centerra Gold classified
Lawyer comments on absence of reports on Kumtor’s work Lawyer comments on absence of reports on Kumtor’s work
Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in October Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in October
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with 164 out of 193 countries Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with 164 out of 193 countries
7 October, Thursday
14:22
New Tax Code: Tax authorities to have no full access to bank secrets New Tax Code: Tax authorities to have no full access to...
14:00
Bazar-Korgon authorities refuse to register land bought by Azimzhan Askarov
13:50
Gulnara Uskenbaeva: New Tax Code is better than acting one for small business
13:33
Economy Ministry: Agreed with business version of Tax Code developed
12:37
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 236.4 million people globally