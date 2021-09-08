State Penitentiary Service starts investigating case on Azimzhan Askarov’s death

The criminal case on the death of a human rights defender Azimzhan Askarov was resumed. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The investigation was resumed on September 1. The investigation into the cause of Azimzhan Askarov’s death is being conducted by the Investigation Service of the State Penitentiary Service.

The UN Human Rights Committee ruled that the human rights defender Azimzhan Askarov was subjected to torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment. The Committee obliged the state party to take the necessary measures for his immediate release, cancellation of his criminal record, including full compensation for damage. The human rights activist filed a lawsuit in court, where he asked to indicate the measures taken on this decision.

In June, the Administrative Court terminated the proceedings on Azimzhan Askarov’s claim, justifying it by the fact that the dispute in this case did not arise from administrative-legal (public-law) relations between the government and the plaintiff.

Azimzhan Askarov died in hospital of the prison colony No. 47 on July 25, 2020. According to the conclusion of the medical examination, the death was caused by acute respiratory failure.