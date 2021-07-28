11:22
Investigation into death of Azimzhan Askarov to be continued

The Bishkek City Court overturned the ruling of first instance to terminate the investigation into the death of a human rights defender Azimzhan Askarov. Lawyers report.

According to them, the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek will consider the complaint of the lawyer Aidar Sydykov against the decision to terminate the pre-trial proceedings following the death of the human rights defender again.

The lawyers intend to file a complaint with the disciplinary committee of judges against the actions of the investigating judge of the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek Almazbek Tumonov.

The UN Human Rights Committee ruled that the human rights defender Azimzhan Askarov was subjected to torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment. The Committee obliged the state party to take the necessary measures for his immediate release, cancellation of his criminal record, including full compensation for damage. The human rights activist filed a lawsuit in court, where he asked to indicate the measures taken on this decision.

In June, the Administrative Court terminated the proceedings on Azimzhan Askarov’s claim, justifying it by the fact that the dispute in this case did not arise from administrative-legal (public-law) relations between the government and the plaintiff.

Azimzhan Askarov died in hospital of the prison colony No. 47 on July 25, 2020. According to the conclusion of the medical examination, the death was caused by acute respiratory failure.
link: https://24.kg/english/202355/
views: 113
