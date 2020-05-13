18:36
USD 77.51
EUR 83.87
RUB 1.06
English

Case of Azimzhan Askarov not to be reviewed

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan did not send the case of the sentenced to life in prison Azimzhan Askarov for review due to newly discovered evidence. Thus, the appeal of Askarov’s lawyers was denied.

According to lawyer Valerian Vakhitov, representing the interests of the prisoner, this is a demonstration of disregard for international obligations and recommendations of the UN Human Rights Committee. The verdict of the Chui Regional Court remains in force.

On December 2, 2019, the Supreme Court decriminalized a number of counts and commuted the punishment of the human rights defender under certain articles. However, the main article of the charge «Complicity in Murder» of the Criminal Code, under which Azimzhan Askarov received the life sentence, remained.

Azimzhan Askarov is accused of inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a policeman during the June events in the south of the republic in 2010.
link: https://24.kg/english/152704/
views: 75
Print
Related
Amnesty International launches campaign to release Azimzhan Askarov
Date of retrial of criminal case against Azimzhan Askarov announced
HRW urges to release Azimzhan Askarov amid coronavirus threat
Review of Azimzhan Askarov’s case postponed to April
Committee to Protect Journalists calls for release of Azimzhan Askarov
Human rights activists call for immediate release of Azimzhan Askarov
Human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov sues Government of Kyrgyzstan
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan sets date of review of Azimzhan Askarov’s case
Release of Azimzhan Askarov issue repeatedly raised at the UN
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan to review case of Azimzhan Askarov
Popular
Video of shooting on border with Tajikistan posted on the Internet Video of shooting on border with Tajikistan posted on the Internet
State of emergency ends tonight, curfew to be lifted State of emergency ends tonight, curfew to be lifted
At least 71 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan At least 71 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
American Gary Shu fascinated by snow-capped peaks and Kyrgyz ballet American Gary Shu fascinated by snow-capped peaks and Kyrgyz ballet
13 May, Wednesday
18:16
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 35.7 million for a month International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 35.7 mil...
18:06
Case of Azimzhan Askarov not to be reviewed
17:54
Business Ombudsman concerned about passes required for entry into Bishkek
17:23
Son of ex-head of Chui region becomes member of RKDF Board
17:10
Russian side not agree to transfer part of RKDF funds to Kyrgyzstan