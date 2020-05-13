Case of Azimzhan Askarov not to be reviewed

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan did not send the case of the sentenced to life in prison Azimzhan Askarov for review due to newly discovered evidence. Thus, the appeal of Askarov’s lawyers was denied.

According to lawyer Valerian Vakhitov, representing the interests of the prisoner, this is a demonstration of disregard for international obligations and recommendations of the UN Human Rights Committee. The verdict of the Chui Regional Court remains in force.

On December 2, 2019, the Supreme Court decriminalized a number of counts and commuted the punishment of the human rights defender under certain articles. However, the main article of the charge «Complicity in Murder» of the Criminal Code, under which Azimzhan Askarov received the life sentence, remained.

Azimzhan Askarov is accused of inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a policeman during the June events in the south of the republic in 2010.