Two medical workers of the General Staff of Kyrgyzstan got infected with coronavirus. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Both doctors met cadets who arrived from Russia.

«They were hospitalized. It is known that they contacted cadets and may have been infected by them. One of the patients works at the military medical department, the second — at the sanitary-epidemiological unit,» the sources said.

Earlier, coronavirus was confirmed in soldiers of the National Guard. As a result, the parade squad, who were supposed to participate in the event in honor of Victory Day in Moscow on June 24, was replaced.

In total, 2,207 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan. More than 70 percent of patients have recovered.