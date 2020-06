Four Chinese twin cities have donated medical supplies to Osh city. City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The cities of Foshan, Xi’an, Shijiazhuang and Lanzhou donated 90,000 masks, 5,000 respirators, 80 thermometers, 1,750 protective suits, 700 protective glasses, 420 medical caps, 5,000 pairs of gloves and 1 lung ventilator to Osh city.

Humanitarian aid was distributed among medical institutions, law enforcement agencies, utilities enterprises and municipal structures involved in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection.

At least 245 cases of COVID-19 infection are registered in Osh city as of today, in Osh region — 493.