District Court of Bishkek finds detention of women’s march participants legal

The Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek found detention of participants of the women’s march, which took place on March 8, legal. A lawyer Evgeniya Krapivina told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the court decided that police officers acted strictly within their powers.

«Five march participants were detained. Case of each of them is considered separately. The court decided that detention of the three protesters was legal. We will appeal this decision in the Bishkek City Court. The police themselves brought a video, which shows that it’s not us who violated public order, but people in black masks,» Evgeniya Krapivina said.

Recall, on March 8, Bishkek Feminist Initiatives planned to hold a march of solidarity. Activists began to gather on Victory Square. But members of Kyrk Choro disrupted the march, having organized provocations. Police officers arrived at the scene and detained participants of the peaceful march. About 50 people were taken to the police department, five participants were fined 3,000 soms each.