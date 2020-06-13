10:40
USD 74.78
EUR 84.69
RUB 1.08
English

District Court of Bishkek finds detention of women’s march participants legal

The Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek found detention of participants of the women’s march, which took place on March 8, legal. A lawyer Evgeniya Krapivina told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the court decided that police officers acted strictly within their powers.

«Five march participants were detained. Case of each of them is considered separately. The court decided that detention of the three protesters was legal. We will appeal this decision in the Bishkek City Court. The police themselves brought a video, which shows that it’s not us who violated public order, but people in black masks,» Evgeniya Krapivina said.

Recall, on March 8, Bishkek Feminist Initiatives planned to hold a march of solidarity. Activists began to gather on Victory Square. But members of Kyrk Choro disrupted the march, having organized provocations. Police officers arrived at the scene and detained participants of the peaceful march. About 50 people were taken to the police department, five participants were fined 3,000 soms each.
link: https://24.kg/english/155909/
views: 103
Print
Related
HRW urges to investigate attacks on marchers on March 8 in Bishkek
Bishkek Internal Affairs Department not rule out provocations at rally
U.S. Embassy issues statement in response to disruption of peaceful march
March for women's rights: Police fine protesters and provocateurs
Prosecutor's office declares ban on rallies in Bishkek illegal
Police detain 5 citizens for disruption of march for women's rights
Peaceful rally for women's rights to be held in Bishkek
About 50 participants of women's march taken to police department
Unknown men disperse women's solidarity march in Bishkek
Feminists march banned in Osh city
Popular
Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU
Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova
Russia resumes flights with CIS countries, including Kyrgyzstan Russia resumes flights with CIS countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison
13 June, Saturday
10:29
Wife of President of Ukraine Elena Zelenskaya contracts coronavirus Wife of President of Ukraine Elena Zelenskaya contract...
09:49
Kyrgyzstan takes 93rd place out of 163 in Global Peace Index
09:32
Medical supplies from China delivered to Osh city
09:19
District Court of Bishkek finds detention of women’s march participants legal
09:08
16-year-old teenager drowns in Issyk-Kul lake
12 June, Friday
17:19
Location of sanitary control posts at entrances to Bishkek changed
16:44
Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules
16:06
State kindergartens in Chui region not to work yet
15:46
Government of Kyrgyzstan supports amendments to Law on Political Parties