An earthquake occurred in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan today at 14.58. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Kyrgyz Republic reported with reference to the Institute of Seismology of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Intensity of the shocks reached magnitude 3 in Kok-Tash, Kara-Bulak, Toskool, Eski-Maasy villages of Nooken district.

No victims and destructions were reported.