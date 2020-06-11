Financial police detain head of State Directorate of Bishkek-Osh highway

Financial police of Kyrgyzstan detained the General Director of the State Directorate of Bishkek-Osh highway, as well as the heads of Sosnovka and Kara-Kul tunnel posts. The State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes reports.

They are suspected of organizing a large-scale corruption scheme in the divisions of the directorate.

«At least 12 senior officials of structural units of the Ministry of Transport and Roads were detained on suspicion of corruption. Preliminary damage is more than 20 million soms. Investigators are finding out involvement of senior officials of the Ministry of Transport, local authorities and other departments in corruption schemes,» the Financial police said.