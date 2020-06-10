17:10
Russia resumes flights with CIS countries, including Kyrgyzstan

Russia will resume flights with the CIS countries from July 15, 2020. The Association of Tour Operators of the Russian Federation reported.

Earlier it was reported that Russian airlines will resume regular flights to the EAEU countries. According to statements by representatives of the Russian Ministry of Transport, it will be possible to fly from Russia to any of the CIS countries as well as to arrive from capital of any of them from July 15.

The list of countries available for air travel from Russia and back will be expanded significantly from August 1, the Association said.

Russia stopped regular and charter flights with other countries on March 27. The exceptions are flights organized for the return of Russians from abroad, and certain flights operated on behalf of the government.

The schedule of flights between the Russian Federation and Kyrgyzstan is unknown.
