Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 575,578 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 7,007,948 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,941,978), Brazil (691,758), Russia (467,073), the UK (287,621), India (257,486), Spain (241,550) and Italy (233,836).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 3,100,000 people. During three days, the figure grew by 270,758 people.

At least 402,709 people died from the virus (growth by 16,718 people), including 110,513 people — in the USA, 40,625 — in the UK, 36,455— in Brazil, 33,899 — in Italy, and 29,158— in France.

At least 2,032 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 12,694 cases — in Kazakhstan, 4,331 — in Uzbekistan, 4,529 — in Tajikistan.