Over $ 300,000 transferred from Russia to Kyrgyzstan under fictitious contracts

Employees of the Volga electronic customs revealed Illegal foreign exchange transactions. Organization’s website reports.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 193.1 (Currency transactions on transfer funds in foreign currency or the currency of the Russian Federation to non-residents’ accounts using forged documents in an especially large amount) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

A criminal case was instituted against an unidentified person from among the managers of one of the Nizhny Novgorod firms.

The management of the company concluded contracts with foreign companies located in Kyrgyzstan for the supply of textiles and fabrics to the territory of Russia in 2018. In total, 23,059,750 rubles ($ 330,790) were transferred to the bank accounts of foreign companies.

Obviously inaccurate information was submitted to the bank about the grounds and purpose of transfers made in an especially large scale. In addition, the bank was provided with false documents on the receipt of goods in Russia.

«At the same time, the goods were not imported into the territory of the Russian Federation within the time periods specified in the contract. Contracts for transportation of goods into Russia were also not concluded with carriers. Contracts were only the basis for illegal currency transactions aimed at transfer of funds from the Russian Federation without collateral and possibility of their return,» the message says.

Based on all the data obtained by the Volga electronic customs, a criminal case was instituted. Investigative actions are underway.