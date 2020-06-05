15:52
At least 16,000 women give birth twice a year in Kyrgyzstan

About 160,000 births are given in Kyrgyzstan annually; 16,000 women give birth twice a year, and more than 30,000 women give birth with an interval of one year. Director of the Kyrgyz Family Planning Alliance, Baktygul Bozgorpoeva, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, it is very important to give the body time to recover. «If a woman observes a 2.5-year interval between pregnancies, she can give birth to 8-10 children during her reproductive period,» Baktygul Bozgorpoeva said.

She added that there are women who should not give birth due to epilepsy, tuberculosis, heart disease, kidney disease and other health problems. However, they do not listen to the recommendations of doctors, they become pregnant and come to hospital only before childbirth. As a result, 45-50 women die every year in the country.
