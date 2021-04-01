18:25
Seventh-grader gives birth to baby in Aksy district

Seventh-grader gave birth to baby in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Head of the District Education Department Talant Emilbek uulu told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the schoolgirl was admitted to the local hospital at 4.00 and gave birth to a baby.

«The girl is a student of one of the schools in Kara-Suu rural administration. She was an excellent student, participated in the Olympiads. She attended school until the last term of pregnancy. At the same time, neither the parents of the teenager, nor the teacher noticed her pregnancy,» Talant Emilbek uulu told.

He added that the Department of Education and the Department of Internal Affairs are carrying out appropriate work to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

The condition of the mother and the baby is satisfactory.
