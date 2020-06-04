05:56
Coronavirus confirmed in nurse at Republican AIDS Center

Coronavirus was confirmed in a nurse at the laboratory of the Republican AIDS Center in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the organization Umutkan Chokmorova confirmed the information.

According to her, on May 28, the employee said that she was sick, her body temperature rose. «But she came to work next day, we immediately tested her for coronavirus. We received a positive result in the evening. She was hospitalized. At least 48 employees have been tested. I didn’t let anyone go home, we were waiting for the results. We received them in the morning — everyone tested negative,» she said.

Umutkan Chokmorova added that employees who were in close contact with the infected are under observation.

«We all will be repeatedly tested for coronavirus in 12 days,» she said.
link: https://24.kg/english/154913/
views: 251
