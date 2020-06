Three devices for conducting PCR tests for COVID-19 have been delivered to Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the Ministry of Health is taking measures to improve the laboratory system.

«Two devices came from South Korea. They have been tested and will be sent to laboratories. Another is from the IAEA. It will also be tested,» the Deputy Minister said.