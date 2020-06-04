17:52
Mosques and churches to open from June 8 in Kyrgyzstan

Restrictions on visits to religious institutions are lifted in Kyrgyzstan from June 8, 2020. This decision was made by the Republican Emergency Response Center after consultations with representatives of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan and other religious institutions of the country.

According to the press service of the Government, an algorithm for checks and monitoring compliance with sanitary standards should be provided: wearing of masks, measuring temperature at the entrance, social distancing.

The Republican Emergency Response Center recalls that quarantine in still in force on the territory of the republic; therefore, compliance by citizens with sanitary and hygiene standards, including the face mask requirement in public places, is important.
