Bishkek - Osh flight to be operated once a week

The passenger flight Bishkek — Osh will be operated once a week. The Minister of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan Zhanat Beishenov announced at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

Domestic flights will resume from June 8.

«The Ministry of Health and Manas International Airport have developed an appropriate algorithm. Stationary thermal imagers and disinfection tunnels will be installed for passengers. Body temperature will be measured at the entrance and exit, strict adherence to sanitary requirements will be controlled. Persons with tickets only will be allowed into the airport through barriers,» the center told.

The First Vice Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov once again stressed the need to monitor compliance with sanitary and hygienic rules in public places, at large shopping facilities.