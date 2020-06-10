Bishkek - Osh - Bishkek flights to be operated twice a day from June 12

Starting from June 12, domestic regular passenger flights Bishkek — Osh — Bishkek will be operated twice a day. Flights are operated by Tez Jet airline. The Republican Emergency Response Center of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Morning flights: plane takes off from Bishkek at 8:00, from Osh — at 9.30.

Daytime flights: from Bishkek — at 15.15, from Osh — at 16.45.

Passengers need to contact representative office of the airline in advance to purchase tickets.

Entry into the airport buildings is allowed only for departing passengers wearing protective masks and having valid ticket. All passengers will undergo thermometry and walk through disinfection tunnels at the entrance. There are special markings to keep social distance at the airports.