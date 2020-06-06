12:49
USD 74.23
EUR 84.12
RUB 1.08
English

Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov visited Manas Airport and got acquainted with preparations for resumption of domestic flights. Press service of the Government Office reports.

Kubatbek Boronov was shown an algorithm of actions to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection and checks of passengers passing through airport checkpoints.

Only air passengers with tickets for the indicated date, as well as people accompanying people with disabilities, are allowed into the airport complexes of Manas, Osh and Issyk-Kul airports.

Access to airport building is temporarily restricted for meeters and seers-off; separate waiting places have been prepared for them.

At the entrance to the airport building, all passengers and luggage must pass through the disinfection tunnels, as well as thermometric control; thermal imagers are used to measure body temperature.

Related news
Kyrgyzstan to resume domestic flights on June 8
«Resumption of domestic flights poses certain risks for the spread of infection; therefore, all control bodies must clearly follow the check algorithms and respond promptly, if necessary. Arriving passengers must be closely monitored. In addition, citizens complain of relatively high ticket prices. The relevant authorities need to work out and regulate this issue,» the First Deputy Prime Minister said.

Recall, domestic flights will be resumed in Kyrgyzstan on June 8. Despite the danger of spread of the virus, airlines were given permission to operate domestic flights.
link: https://24.kg/english/155102/
views: 158
Print
Related
Women affected by COVID-19 to get assistance in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 11 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan
At least 20 more people recover from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total
High risk of coronavirus infection observed in markets of Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19 confirmed in six more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan
Two women die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Brazil has third-highest coronavirus death rate in the world
At least 48 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
37 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,936 in total
Popular
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume international flights on June 15 Kyrgyzstan plans to resume international flights on June 15
Health certificates to be required from all arrivals in Kyrgyzstan Health certificates to be required from all arrivals in Kyrgyzstan
Girl kidnapped for marriage, beaten in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan Girl kidnapped for marriage, beaten in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
28 more people get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 1,845 in total 28 more people get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 1,845 in total
6 June, Saturday
12:16
Women affected by COVID-19 to get assistance in Kyrgyzstan Women affected by COVID-19 to get assistance in Kyrgyzs...
11:46
Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks
11:30
Smuggling of large batch of tobacco products from Talas to Kazakhstan prevented
11:22
Entrepreneurs fined almost 2 million soms in Kyrgyzstan
10:39
Coronavirus confirmed in 11 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan