Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov visited Manas Airport and got acquainted with preparations for resumption of domestic flights. Press service of the Government Office reports.

Kubatbek Boronov was shown an algorithm of actions to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection and checks of passengers passing through airport checkpoints.

Only air passengers with tickets for the indicated date, as well as people accompanying people with disabilities, are allowed into the airport complexes of Manas, Osh and Issyk-Kul airports.

Access to airport building is temporarily restricted for meeters and seers-off; separate waiting places have been prepared for them.

At the entrance to the airport building, all passengers and luggage must pass through the disinfection tunnels, as well as thermometric control; thermal imagers are used to measure body temperature.

«Resumption of domestic flights poses certain risks for the spread of infection; therefore, all control bodies must clearly follow the check algorithms and respond promptly, if necessary. Arriving passengers must be closely monitored. In addition, citizens complain of relatively high ticket prices. The relevant authorities need to work out and regulate this issue,» the First Deputy Prime Minister said.

Recall, domestic flights will be resumed in Kyrgyzstan on June 8. Despite the danger of spread of the virus, airlines were given permission to operate domestic flights.