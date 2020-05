Domestic flights will be resumed in Kyrgyzstan on June 8. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov told at a briefing.

According to him, despite the danger of coronavirus spread, airlines were issued a permission for domestic flights.

«As you know, a one-way domestic flight lasts from 30 minutes to 1 hour, so they are less dangerous than travels by a bus or minibus,» he said.

Transportation of passengers by buses and minibuses between the regions is still prohibited in Kyrgyzstan.