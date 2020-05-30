Body temperature of domestic flights passengers to be checked in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has developed measures for safety of passengers of domestic flights. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, body temperature of citizens will be checked during boarding and upon arrival.

«In addition, passengers will have to fill out questionnaires. Together with the Ministry of Transport, we also developed a clear algorithm of actions for the safety of tourists,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

At least 1,722 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.