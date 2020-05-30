17:06
USD 73.77
EUR 82.01
RUB 1.04
English

Body temperature of domestic flights passengers to be checked in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has developed measures for safety of passengers of domestic flights. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, body temperature of citizens will be checked during boarding and upon arrival.

«In addition, passengers will have to fill out questionnaires. Together with the Ministry of Transport, we also developed a clear algorithm of actions for the safety of tourists,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

At least 1,722 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.
link: https://24.kg/english/154249/
views: 84
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to resume domestic flights on June 8
Number of passengers on domestic flights decreases by 5%
Popular
Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan
35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,468 in total 35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,468 in total
74 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,594 in total 74 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,594 in total
Kyrgyzstan to resume domestic flights on June 8 Kyrgyzstan to resume domestic flights on June 8
30 May, Saturday
17:03
Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek to be closed for disinfection Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek to be closed fo...
16:42
Kyrgyzstan receives humanitarian aid from South Korea
16:30
Body temperature of domestic flights passengers to be checked in Kyrgyzstan
16:16
Publishing of regional newspapers to resume from July 1 in Kyrgyzstan
15:38
Number of infected with coronavirus close to 6 million people globally