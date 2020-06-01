10:14
Teenager injured in fire in Altyn-Ordo housing estate

A teenager was hospitalized as a result of fire in Altyn-Ordo housing estate. Press service of the Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

He was transported to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics with various body burns.

The fire occurred on Akmatov Street, 97 yesterday. It was extinguished at 14.20. Three fire teams were involved in bringing the fire under control.
