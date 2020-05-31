11:22
Heavy trucks to be banned from driving in the daytime in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Transport and Roads and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan signed a joint order temporarily restricting movement of heavy trucks along public roads. Press service of the Ministry of Transport reported.

The restrictions are introduced from June 1 to September 1, 2020. Heavy vehicles will be banned from moving from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. when a high day temperature is reached.

The order states that the ban will apply to heavy and bulky vehicles with a maximum total mass of 18 tons.
