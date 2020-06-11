Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree to open all checkpoints for heavy trucks

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev had a telephone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Askar Mamin. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

During the conversation the parties discussed the situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border.

At the proposal of the Kazakh side, a mutual agreement was reached on opening all checkpoints and resolving issues of ensuring unhindered freight traffic through the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border.

The parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to the previously reached agreements.

During the conversation, they also discussed issues of cooperation in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection and measures taken by the parties to protect the population from COVID-19, as well as the main directions of further cooperation.

Recall, Kazakhstan has tightened control on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border at the end of May. As a result, over 300 heavy trucks have accumulated on the Kyrgyz side of the state border for several days, which were heading for the EAEU market with goods.