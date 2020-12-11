About 4 km long queue of trucks registered at border with Kazakhstan

Drivers of heavy trucks again complain about long queues at the border with Kazakhstan. A reader told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, there are 155 trucks at Ak-Tilek checkpoint alone, the queue is about four kilometers long. «The situation is similar to the blockade at the end of 2017 after Almazbek Atambayev’s statements,» the reader writes.

Yesterday the drivers complained of a queue of trucks in front of Ak-Tilek checkpoint, it reached 1.5 kilometers. The Border Service said that the checkpoints on the border with Kazakhstan are functioning as usual, there are no restrictions on the part of Kyrgyzstan.