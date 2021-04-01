Temporary restrictions for heavy trucks imposed on Bishkek - Osh highway

Temporary restrictions for passage of heavy vehicles were imposed on Bishkek — Osh highway. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, passage of trucks through Sosnovka post in Zhaiyl district is prohibited from 19.30 on March 31. Passage through Aral post in Toktogul district is also prohibited from 20.15.

«The restrictions are still in force. This is done in order to prevent traffic accidents and congestion on the road,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations noted.