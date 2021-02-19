About 100 heavy trucks stand in line at Kazakhstan’s border

Situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border is stable. Press service of the State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reports. Checkpoints at the state border function as usual.

According to the Kazakh side, passage of freight vehicles has been slowed down due to failure in the activities of the inspection and examination complex at Karasu-Avtodorozhny checkpoint. Because of this, there are about 100 heavy trucks waiting in line for border control as of 15.00 on the territory of Kyrgyzstan at Ak-Tilek-Avtodorozhniy checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border.

«There are no restrictions for freight carriers when passing border control on the Kyrgyz side. The border guards of the Kyrgyz Republic inspect vehicles for the presence of drugs and their precursors, weapons and ammunition, explosives. Congestion of persons and vehicles was not registered at other checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border,» the State Border Service reported.