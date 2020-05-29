Four more laboratories to begin testing for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

A total of 20 laboratory complexes will conduct tests for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov told at a briefing.

He noted that only 11 laboratories worked at the beginning of penetration of coronavirus into the country.

«Later we increased their number to 16, four more laboratory complexes will arrive one of these days. The virus test results will be received faster,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

According to him, 110,000 PCR tests and 21,486 rapid tests are available in the country.