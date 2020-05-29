Four Bishkek cafes fined for non-compliance with Health Ministry requirements

Four cafes were fined in Bishkek for violation of physical distance between visitors. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reports.

The list of violators includes Usta, Omar Khayyam, Syrniy and Dordoi-8 cafes in Dordoi market.

The number of seats exceeded 50 in all the cafes. The distance between visitors and tables of 1.5-2 meters was also not observed.

Inspectors drew up protocols under Article 293 «Violation of order of implementation of a decision, order, or requirement of an authorized body» of the Code of Violations. Owners of coffee shops and cafes have to pay the fines.

As of May 28, the sanitary patrol has drawn up 62 protocols for 256,000 soms.